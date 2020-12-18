Stan Henkeman Death -Dead – Obituary : executive director, Stan Henkeman has Died .
executive director, Stan Henkeman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
It is with a heavy heart that IJR announces the passing of our executive director, Stan Henkeman, from Covid-19 complications this afternoon. A statement will follow soon. pic.twitter.com/LP2iyj0z9f
— The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) (@_IJR_) December 18, 2020
