Stan Henkeman Death -Dead – Obituary : executive director, Stan Henkeman has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
executive director, Stan Henkeman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) @_IJR_ It is with a heavy heart that IJR announces the passing of our executive director, Stan Henkeman, from Covid-19 complications this afternoon. A statement will follow soon.

