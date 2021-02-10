Stan Hoffman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Stan Hoffman, boxing manager who guided Rahman, Barkley to titles has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Stan Hoffman, boxing manager who guided Rahman, Barkley to titles has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
Stan Hoffman, boxing manager who guided Rahman, Barkley to titles, dies at age 89 https://t.co/PDjrmHFR3q https://t.co/fV7Sm1GdfV pic.twitter.com/qAzEku9oR3
— The Pugilist 🥊 (@ThePugilistMag) February 10, 2021
The Pugilist @ThePugilistMag Stan Hoffman, boxing manager who guided Rahman, Barkley to titles, dies at age 89 https://ringtv.com/617497-stan-hoffman-boxing-manager-who-guided-rahman-barkley-to-titles-dies-at-age-89/… http://ThePugilistMag.co.uk
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.