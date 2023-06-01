“Stan Kroenke net worth 2023”: What Will Be the Net Worth of Denver Nuggets Owner Stan Kroenke in 2023?

Stan Kroenke: The Billionaire Businessman and Sports Mogul

Stan Kroenke is a well-known name in the world of sports and business. He is the owner of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Arsenal F.C., among other sports teams. Kroenke is also the chairman of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which is the largest privately owned sports empire in the world. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be $12.9 billion, according to Forbes.

Early Life and Career

Kroenke was born in Mora, Missouri, in a family that owned a lumber company. He started working there as a floor sweeper and eventually became the bookkeeper. After graduating from Cole Camp High School, he attended the University of Missouri, where he played sports and worked as a busboy. He used a loan from his father to buy into a local clothing shop, marking the beginning of his entrepreneurial pursuits.

Kroenke’s Life-Changing Marriage

Kroenke’s life changed when he met Ann Walton, daughter of Walmart co-founder Bud Walton, on a ski trip in Colorado in 1971. They married three years later, and Kroenke became part of the wealthiest family in the world. He founded the Kroenke Group, a real estate development firm, in 1983, and THF Realty, another real estate development firm, in 1991. Both firms had ongoing relationships with Walmart, contributing to Kroenke’s wealth.

Sports Empire

Kroenke’s sports empire began in 1999 when he founded Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. The following year, he bought the Nuggets, Avalanche, and Ball Arena in downtown Denver for $450 million. In 2005, he bought a 30% stake in the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, which facilitated their move to St. Louis. Kroenke later moved the Rams back to Los Angeles in 2017.

Kroenke’s collection of sports assets includes the Colorado Rapids and National Lacrosse League’s Colorado Mammoth. KSE also owns esports teams the Los Angeles Gladiators and Los Angeles Guerrillas, regional broadcaster Altitude Sports and Entertainment, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, among others. The value of KSE’s assets is estimated at $12.75 billion.

The Nuggets and Their Value

The Nuggets, led by two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic, advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history in 2022. As of 2023, the Nuggets are worth $1.93 billion, making them the 22nd most valuable organization in the NBA. This valuation is similar to other small-market teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Other Ventures

Apart from his sports and real estate businesses, Kroenke is also the owner of 1.5 million acres of ranch land, including the historic Waggoner Ranch in north Texas, the largest ranch in America within one fenceline. He also owns Screaming Eagle Winery and Vineyards and self-storage company StorageMart.

Conclusion

Stan Kroenke’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $12.9 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the world. He built his fortune through his real estate and sports businesses, which include the Nuggets, Avalanche, and Arsenal F.C. Kroenke’s success is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen.

