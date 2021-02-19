Stan LePard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ex-Halo composer, Stan LePard has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Ex-Halo composer, Stan LePard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
We are sad to hear that Ex-Halo composer, Stan LePard, has recently passed away.
Stan had worked on various titles in the Halo franchise, such as; Halo Reach, Halo 2, Halo 3, and Halo Wars.
Rest in Peace, Stan Lepard. pic.twitter.com/cClFh9UW85
— Lets Finish The Fight (@LFTF117) February 16, 2021
Lets Finish The Fight @LFTF117 We are sad to hear that Ex-Halo composer, Stan LePard, has recently passed away. Stan had worked on various titles in the Halo franchise, such as; Halo Reach, Halo 2, Halo 3, and Halo Wars. Rest in Peace, Stan Lepard.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.