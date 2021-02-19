Stan LePard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ex-Halo composer, Stan LePard has Died .

Ex-Halo composer, Stan LePard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

We are sad to hear that Ex-Halo composer, Stan LePard, has recently passed away. Stan had worked on various titles in the Halo franchise, such as; Halo Reach, Halo 2, Halo 3, and Halo Wars. Rest in Peace, Stan Lepard. pic.twitter.com/cClFh9UW85 — Lets Finish The Fight (@LFTF117) February 16, 2021

