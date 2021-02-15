Stan LePard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Stan LePard has Died.

Stan LePard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.

Maclaine Diemer @maclainediemer I’m deeply saddened to say that last week, my friend and colleague @stanlepard passed away unexpectedly. Knowing him helped shape and change the course of my life and my music. He was a big part of my work for @GuildWars2 , in addition to his own musical contributions to the game.

