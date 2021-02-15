Stan LePard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Stan LePard has Died.
Stan LePard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
Maclaine Diemer @maclainediemer I’m deeply saddened to say that last week, my friend and colleague @stanlepard passed away unexpectedly. Knowing him helped shape and change the course of my life and my music. He was a big part of my work for @GuildWars2 , in addition to his own musical contributions to the game.
We are so saddened to hear of Stan’s passing, and thankful for everything his music brought to the world of Tyria. Thank you, @stanlepard. https://t.co/3opLjaU3Ow
— Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) February 14, 2021
I didn’t realise that Stan did music for GW2. One of my absolute favourite game soundtracks is Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge. His music brought so much atmosphere to the game.
