Stan LePard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Stan LePard has Died.

By | February 15, 2021
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021

Stan LePard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.

Maclaine Diemer @maclainediemer I’m deeply saddened to say that last week, my friend and colleague @stanlepard passed away unexpectedly. Knowing him helped shape and change the course of my life and my music. He was a big part of my work for @GuildWars2 , in addition to his own musical contributions to the game.

Phillip Wright
I didn’t realise that Stan did music for GW2. One of my absolute favourite game soundtracks is Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge. His music brought so much atmosphere to the game.

