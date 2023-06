“Mack Hunter victim” : “18-year-old Mack Hunter receives standing ovation as name is read”

As the name of 18-year-old Mack Hunter was announced, a standing ovation erupted on Friday night. The image above captures the moment.

News Source : KFSN – Fresno

