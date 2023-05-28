Standoff suspect, Jeremy Haugabrook, dies in DeKalb County hostage situation

Jeremy Haugabrook : Suspect in DeKalb County, Georgia hostage situation dies

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the man involved in a hostage situation turned standoff in DeKalb County has passed away. According to DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos, the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Haugabrook, was shot and in critical condition at the hospital during the news conference on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. The incident began when a teenager called 911 around 3:30 a.m. and reported that someone was being held against their will in a home on Cragstone Court. SWAT officers were called to the scene after Haugabrook fired shots inside the home and pointed a weapon at an officer. The woman was eventually able to leave the home, but Haugabrook remained barricaded inside. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as the GBI investigates. This marks the 44th officer involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.

