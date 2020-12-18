Stanislav Petrovich Kulikov Death -Dead – Obituary : Stanislav Petrovich Kulikov has Died .
Stanislav Petrovich Kulikov has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
My sincere condolences to my friends of Russian CML Patient Group. Rest in peace my dear friend Stanislav Petrovich Kulikov. You are an unforgettable person, my prayers are with you pic.twitter.com/XqziOCFSrM
— Association_Amal (@AssociationAma3) December 18, 2020
