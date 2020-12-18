Stanislav Petrovich Kulikov Death -Dead – Obituary : Stanislav Petrovich Kulikov has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Stanislav Petrovich Kulikov Death -Dead – Obituary : Stanislav Petrovich Kulikov has Died .

Stanislav Petrovich Kulikov has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Association_Amal @AssociationAma3 My sincere condolences to my friends of Russian CML Patient Group. Rest in peace my dear friend Stanislav Petrovich Kulikov. You are an unforgettable person, my prayers are with you

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.