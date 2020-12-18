Stanley Cowell Death -Dead – Obituary : pianist Stanley Cowell has Died .
pianist Stanley Cowell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
I’ve been asked to get the word out about some very sad news.
The great pianist Stanley Cowell passed away this morning at a hospital in Dover, Delaware.
I’ve also been asked to express the family’s desire for privacy for the present.
— Michael J. West (@themikewest) December 17, 2020
Michael J. West @themikewest I’ve been asked to get the word out about some very sad news. The great pianist Stanley Cowell passed away this morning at a hospital in Dover, Delaware. I’ve also been asked to express the family’s desire for privacy for the present.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.