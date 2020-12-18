Stanley Cowell Death -Dead – Obituary : pianist Stanley Cowell has Died .

I’ve been asked to get the word out about some very sad news.

The great pianist Stanley Cowell passed away this morning at a hospital in Dover, Delaware.

I’ve also been asked to express the family’s desire for privacy for the present.

— Michael J. West (@themikewest) December 17, 2020