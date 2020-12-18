Stanley Cowell Death -Dead – Obituary : pianist Stanley Cowell has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Stanley Cowell Death -Dead – Obituary : pianist Stanley Cowell has Died .

pianist Stanley Cowell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Michael J. West @themikewest I’ve been asked to get the word out about some very sad news. The great pianist Stanley Cowell passed away this morning at a hospital in Dover, Delaware. I’ve also been asked to express the family’s desire for privacy for the present.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.