Stanley Cowell Death -Dead – Obituary : Stanley Cowell the eminent American jazz pianist, educator has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Stanley Cowell the eminent American jazz pianist, educator has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Jon Hochstat @JHochstat @djamir70 is this your label? Stanley Cowell the eminent American jazz pianist, educator & co-founder of the groundbreaking jazz label, Strata-East Records, died from a condition known as hypovolemic shock in a Delaware hospital on December 17th. He was 79

