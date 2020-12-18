Stanley Cowell Death -Dead – Obituary : Stanley Cowell the eminent American jazz pianist, educator has Died .
@djamir70 is this your label?
Stanley Cowell the eminent American jazz pianist, educator & co-founder of the groundbreaking jazz label, Strata-East Records, died from a condition known as hypovolemic shock in a Delaware hospital on December 17th. He was 79https://t.co/LCEeQd3yCi
— Jon Hochstat (@JHochstat) December 18, 2020
