“Stanley Cup beer capacity”: Discover How Many Beers Can Be Contained in the Stanley Cup

Filling the Stanley Cup: How Many Beers Can Fit?

The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers are set to compete for their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Whoever wins the best-of-7 series will undoubtedly celebrate with a party, and the iconic trophy will undoubtedly be filled with beer. But just how much beer can fit in the Stanley Cup?

Counting the Beers

The folks at Bleacher Report decided to answer this question by dumping beers into the bowl of the Stanley Cup and counting them. While they didn’t reveal the brand of beer they used, it’s safe to assume that any kind of beer would work.

As it turns out, they managed to pour 17 full beers into the Stanley Cup. Of course, this is just an estimation, as the shape of the cup might make it difficult to fill it completely. But it’s safe to say that you’ll need more than a couple of six-packs to fill the Stanley Cup.

Wade Boggs and the Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup has a long history of being filled with beer and other alcoholic beverages. Baseball legend Wade Boggs famously drank more than four Stanley Cups worth of beer in one night. So, it’s safe to say that the cup has seen its fair share of alcohol over the years.

The Stanley Cup Finals

The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers are set to face off in what should be a thrilling Stanley Cup Finals. Despite the Golden Knights being the best team in the Western Conference, the Panthers have been on a hot streak and could come out on top. Regardless of who wins, the Stanley Cup is sure to be overflowing with beer and other celebratory drinks.

Conclusion

The Stanley Cup is an iconic trophy that has been filled with beer countless times over the years. While it might be difficult to fill it completely due to its shape, you’ll need more than a couple of six-packs to fill the bowl. Whether it’s the Vegas Golden Knights or Florida Panthers who win the cup, one thing is for sure – it’s going to be a wild party.

