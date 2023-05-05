“Stanley Cup winner Petr Klima” Today : At 58, Petr Klima, a 1990 Stanley Cup champion, passes away.

The hockey world mourns the loss of former NHL player Petr Klima, who passed away at the age of 58. Known for his enigmatic personality, Klima was a player with tons of talent who played energetically, but not all the time. He was never lazy and had a unique way of taping his sticks like a candy cane to hide his big curve.

Klima was the last Edmonton Oiler to score 40 goals in a season before Connor McDavid came along. He played with the Oilers for four seasons and wound up with 573 points in 786 league games, and 52 in 95 career playoff games. Klima will always be remembered for the triple-overtime goal he scored in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup final against Boston, coming off the bench after sitting forever.

Klima was a great story, fleeing in the middle of the night at age 20 because he wanted the NHL dream, not to spend his days playing in the old Czechoslovakia. He was traded to the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 2, 1989, from Detroit, along with Joe Murphy and Adam Graves, the key piece at the time in the Jimmy Carson deal. Then he scored that playoff goal, 15 minutes into the third overtime period in Boston, a five-hole shot on Andy Moog off a drop pass from Jari Kurri.

Klima, who wore 85 to signify the year he fled, changing jobs as he sat. “I was the doorman,” said Klima, jokingly, also offering up this beauty. “You need a long stick to score from the bench.”

“I remember Mess (Mark Messier) kept coming over to me at the end of every period where I was sitting in the corner in Boston and he’d say: ‘Be ready.’ “Before the overtime, he said it again. I thought he was joking or he was pissed at me. After I scored, Mark said ‘I told you so.’

Klima loved to dangle, loved to go on the offense. He could break games open with that taped stick he used. His free-spirit skill was his trademark. “How should I put it, he was a unique character,” said former Oilers captain Craig MacTavish. “I don’t think he would have wanted to be anything different than that.”

Klima will be remembered forever as a talented player who played with passion and brought joy to the game. His legacy will live on in the memories of his fans and fellow players. Rest in peace, Petr Klima.

News Source : Postmedia News

Source Link :Petr Klima, a Stanley Cup winner in 1990, dead at age 58/