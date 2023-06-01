Star Actor John Beasley Passes Away at Age 79

Star John Beasley Dead at 79

Early Life and Career

John Beasley was born on June 26, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska. He grew up in a musical family and started playing the piano at a young age. Beasley attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music.

Beasley started his career as a jazz pianist and worked with artists like Miles Davis, Freddie Hubbard, and Chaka Khan. He later transitioned to acting and appeared in several films and TV shows.

Acting Career

Beasley’s acting career started in the late 1980s when he appeared in the TV series “Frank’s Place.” He later appeared in several TV shows like “Northern Exposure,” “CSI: Miami,” and “Everwood.”

Beasley also appeared in several films like “The Apostle,” “The General’s Daughter,” and “Walking Tall.”

Beasley’s most notable role was in the TV series “Treme,” where he played the character of Antoine Batiste. The show was set in New Orleans and focused on the city’s music scene in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Legacy

John Beasley was a talented actor and musician who made a significant impact in both fields. He was known for his versatility and ability to bring life to any character he played.

Beasley’s contribution to the entertainment industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Death

John Beasley passed away on September 7, 2021, at the age of 79. His cause of death is not yet known.

Many of Beasley’s fans and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the actor and musician. Actor Wendell Pierce, who worked with Beasley on “Treme,” tweeted, “My dear friend and colleague, John Beasley, has passed away. Our hearts are heavy, but our memories are filled with joy and laughter. Rest in power, John.”

Beasley’s family has not yet released a statement regarding his death.

Conclusion

John Beasley’s death is a loss to the entertainment industry, and he will be dearly missed by his fans and colleagues. His contribution to music and acting will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

