“Star Kids Behavior”: Suniel Shetty believes that these celebrities are the epitome of well-behaved and authentic star kids.

Suniel Shetty Believes Most Star Kids are Well-Behaved

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently spoke out about the myth surrounding star kids in the industry. He believes that most of them are well-behaved, except for a few. Shetty also mentioned that Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol are the ones we should consider as “star kids.”

The Myth About Star Kids

In a recent episode of the podcast, The BarberShop with Shantanu, the actor cleared the air about the myth surrounding star kids. He emphasized that one or two of them do not represent the entire industry. Suniel Shetty stated that most star kids today are well-behaved and gave examples of Abhishek Bachchan, Esha Deol, and Bobby Deol.

Stardom is Often Inherited Through Legacy

The 61-year-old actor stressed that stardom is often inherited through a legacy. He gave examples of Yash Chopra and Shashi Kapoor, whose children and grandchildren continue to dominate the industry. Shetty believes that star kids who come from a legacy are more conscious and responsible because they know they are public figures.

Suniel Shetty’s Image in the Film Industry

Suniel Shetty also spoke about his image in the film industry. He revealed that people thought he was a “bewada” (drunkard) when he was younger. However, he never drank or smoked, and it was just his attitude that gave off that impression.

Nepotism in Bollywood

In a previous interaction with the media, Shetty shared his views on nepotism in Bollywood. He believes that it is present in every field, and it is unfair to squash a child’s dream of becoming an actor just because their father is one. He compared it to an industrialist’s son dreaming of taking over the family business.

Last Seen in Hunterr: Tootega Nahi Todega

Suniel Shetty was last seen in the web show Hunterr: Tootega Nahi Todega. He continues to be a respected and well-loved figure in the industry, known for his acting skills and fitness.

News Source : Business Today Desk

Source Link :‘They are the most well-behaved’: Suniel Shetty feels these celebs are ‘real star kids’/