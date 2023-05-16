Star Rail Characters: Getting Free Characters in Star Rail: A Step-by-Step Guide

Honkai: Star Rail – How to Get Free Characters

Honkai: Star Rail is a gacha game, so players cannot predict which characters they will get with Warps. However, the game features eight free characters that players can obtain by simply playing the game and progressing through the story. Once unlocked, these characters will be permanently added to the player’s roster. Here is a guide on how to get these free Honkai: Star Rail characters:

Trailblazer – Adaptive (5-star)

The Trailblazer is the first permanent character that players unlock in the game. At the beginning of the game, they follow the path of Destruction and deal Physical damage. Later on, as players approach the end of the Jarilo-VI storyline, they will unlock the Preservation path with Fire damage. The Trailblazer is a solid option for the team, especially at the beginning of the game because they deal a fair amount of damage.

March 7th – The Preservation; Ice (4-star)

March 7th is a valid support character, and her skill provides a shield to an ally for three turns. She is unlocked quite early in the game, during the prologue.

Dan Heng – The Hunt; Wind (4-star)

Dan Heng is unlocked alongside March 7th during the game’s prologue aboard the Herta Space Station. He can deal Wind damage to enemies and temporarily reduce the opponent’s speed.

Asta – The Harmony; Fire (4-star)

Asta is obtained as a guaranteed character by completing the tutorial of the Warp system during the prologue. She is a good support, able to increase her allies’ speed and attack stats.

Serval – The Erudition; Lightning (4-star)

Serval has been gifted to all Honkai: Star Rail players for reaching a high number of pre-registrations. Players receive her after completing the “A Moment of Peace” main story mission during the prologue. She is a good DPS, great against enemies weak to Lightning.

Herta – The Erudition; Ice (4-star)

Herta is obtained after completing the first Simulated Universe mission during the prologue. She mainly deals AoE damage, but her attack stats are not the highest.

Natasha – The Abundance; Physical (4-star)

Natasha appears for the first time during the Jarilo-VI storyline, and players will unlock her soon afterward. She is a good healer and a solid option if players do not want to rely on the gacha system. She can heal a single ally using her skill or the whole team with her ultimate.

Qingque – The Erudition; Quantum (4-star)

Players will unlock Qingque after reaching Trailblaze Level 21 and clearing the Forgotten Hall – Memory Stage 3. She is a valid DPS and will make a good addition to the team.

Can Players Obtain Other Free Characters in Honkai: Star Rail?

Players can obtain every Honkai: Star Rail character for free, theoretically, but players who do not spend money on the game will not unlock the entire roster anytime soon. The gacha system is unpredictable, and players could get duplicates as well as the character they wanted with a Warp. Each banner, either permanent or limited, indicates the number of Warps within which a character is guaranteed. The best way to get new Warps for free is to exchange Stellar Jade for them. Players can get it by completing missions, leveling up and talking to Pom-Pom, and completing their Daily Training activities. There are also some Honkai: Star Rail codes to redeem, which might reward players with Stellar Jade. New codes are out periodically.

Players can build a balanced party without investing in Warps with the eight free Honkai: Star Rail characters. These characters have good statistics and skills, making them a solid option for any team.

