“Star Wars Easter Eggs” : Top 10 Hidden Star Wars References in Video Games

Finding the Best Star Wars Easter Eggs

Star Wars has become a cultural phenomenon that has captured the hearts of fans all over the world. From the iconic sound effects to the unforgettable characters, the galaxy far, far away has become a pop culture staple. One of the most exciting aspects of being a Star Wars fan is discovering clever Easter eggs hidden in your favorite games. In honor of Star Wars Day, we’ve put together a list of the ten best Star Wars Easter eggs in video games.

C3PO’s Head – LEGO Indiana Jones

Starting with an overt Easter egg, C3PO makes a short-lived appearance in LEGO Indiana Jones. In a fun cutscene at the end of the first level, “The Lost Temple,” Indiana Jones attempts to trick Belloq with an assortment of other “treasures,” one of which is C3PO’s golden head. While it may be on the nose, it’s a fun wink to fans of the movies and Traveller’s Tales LEGO Star Wars games alike.

The Death Egg – Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Described in the Wiki as a “massive orbital fortress and space station” and Dr. Eggman’s “ultimate weapon and a key component in his various quests for world dominance,” the Death Egg from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 shares a striking resemblance to the Death Star. The Death Egg’s “eyes” even perfectly mirror the Death Star’s superlaser dish, and both meet similar fates: brought down by a team of plucky young heroes.

Djenge Frett – The Witcher 3

Djenge Frett, the self-professed “most famous bounty hunter north of the Yaruga,” is a walking reference to none other than Jango Fett, father of Boba and face of the Clone Army. Players can find Djenge roaming around the isle of Skellige, keen on the heels of the notorious Grossbart Brothers. If the player decides to help him, they can take this nefarious trio down together and split the reward. But if they refuse, Djenge will go it alone and, not being anywhere near as capable as the man he’s named for, meets an untimely end.

“I Thought They Smelt Bad on the Outside” – Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies

JFK, Robert McNamara, Richard Nixon, and Fidel Castro team up to protect the Pentagon from hordes of the undead in “Five,” the first DLC zombies map in Call of Duty: Black Ops. Play as JFK, and every once in a while, players might hear a strangely familiar line: “I thought they smelled bad on the outside.” This is the same line Han Solo famously puffs after cutting open a tauntaun in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

“Don’t Get Cocky, Kid” – Dead Space

Dead Space includes a fun Easter egg that players can unlock by completing a frustrating turret section. Those who persevere with this infuriating section are rewarded with the Trophy/Achievement “Don’t get cocky, kid,” which is the exact line Han Solo feeds Luke after he takes out his first TIE Fighter.

“I Like Mario Just Where He Is” – Luigi’s Mansion

Luigi’s Mansion is full of brilliant Easter eggs referencing other games and movies, but its Star Wars Easter egg is by far its best. Players who visit King Boo before capturing all of the necessary portrait ghosts will find the regal spectre boasting over the newest painting in his collection. “I will not give up my favorite decoration, I like Mario just where he is,” he gloats. Fans of Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi should immediately recognize these words as the very same words spoken by Jabba the Hutt when he shows off his latest decoration, Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

Revenge of the Jedi – Bioshock Infinite

In one of the first scenes in Bioshock Infinite, players watch Elizabeth go about her day from behind a series of one-way mirrors. In one of these little vignettes, Elizabeth can be seen painting a picture of Paris before setting down her brush and ripping open a tear to an alternate reality. On the other side of this tear is none other than the real city of Paris, complete with Eiffel Tower. Displayed up in lights on the side of the theater is the title “La Revanche du Jedi,” which translates to “Revenge of the Jedi.” This was the original title for Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi and was changed just before the film’s release.

Jabba’s Palace – Fortnite

In Fortnite, players can visit Jabba’s Palace, complete with the giant slug-like gangster himself. The palace is full of Easter eggs, including the carbonite-frozen body of Han Solo, a Bib Fortuna skin, and even a Rankor that players can battle.

Star Wars Arcade – Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight’s main campaign may not feature any overt Star Wars Easter eggs, but the game’s DLC is another story. In the “A Matter of Family” DLC, players can find a Star Wars arcade cabinet in the Seagate Amusement Park. The arcade cabinet is a nod to the classic Star Wars arcade game from 1983.

Han Solo’s Lucky Dice – God of War

God of War may not seem like a game that would feature a Star Wars Easter egg, but fans were delighted to discover Han Solo’s lucky dice hanging from Kratos’ belt. The lucky dice first appeared in Episode IV: A New Hope, and have since become a cherished symbol of the Star Wars universe.

In conclusion, finding Easter eggs in video games is always a fun experience, but discovering a Star Wars Easter egg can elevate that experience to the next level. From C3PO’s head in LEGO Indiana Jones to Han Solo’s lucky dice in God of War, these Easter eggs are a testament to the enduring popularity and cultural significance of the Star Wars franchise. May the Fourth be with you!

News Source : Goomba Stomp Magazine

Source Link :Top 10 Star Wars Easter Eggs in Video Games/