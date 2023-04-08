Star Wars producer pays tribute to Norman Reynolds – the award-winning art director – after his passing.

BBC

Double Oscar-Winning Art Director Norman Reynolds Passes Away

Norman Reynolds, the renowned art director who worked on iconic films such as \”Star Wars\” and \”Raiders of the Lost Ark\”, has passed away peacefully at the age of 89. As confirmed by his family, Reynolds was surrounded by loved ones including his wife Ann and three daughters during his final moments.

Described by many as an enormously talented production designer, Reynolds’ work on groundbreaking set designs helped bring some of the most beloved films to life for generations of cinema-goers.



Kathleen Kennedy and Steven Spielberg Pay Tribute to Reynolds Kathleen Kennedy, president of \”Star Wars\” production company Lucasfilm, described Reynolds as an exceptional person to work with: \”His contributions to the first entries of the \’Star Wars\’ saga and Indiana Jones series helped set the standard for the look of these beloved stories that has inspired generations of film designers.\”

Similarly, Steven Spielberg, who worked with Reynolds on a number of films including Indiana Jones and Star Wars, previously hailed Reynolds as a \”creative core\” for his work that combined humility with utter genius.



Norman Reynolds’ Legacy Reynolds’ remarkable career spanned many years, during which he won two Oscars for Best Production Design on \”Star Wars\” in 1978 and \”Raiders of the Lost Ark\” in 1982. He also lent his talents to other films such as \”Superman\”, \”Empire of the Sun\”, \”Alien 3\” and the first \”Mission: Impossible\” film starring Tom Cruise.

Some of his most notable contributions include designing the carbon freezing chamber in which Han Solo was encased in the 1980 Star Wars installment \”The Empire Strikes Back\”, as well as the notorious character Yoda’s planet Dagobah. Reynolds’ designs have also been featured in the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off series \”The Mandalorian\”.



Celebrating Norman Reynolds Despite Reynolds’ enormous contributions to cinema, he often joked to people that he made biscuits so they wouldn’t know about his Hollywood links. However, his iconic set designs will continue to inspire and captivate audiences for generations to come. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

