Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino Recipe.: Frugal Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino Recipe

Copycat Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino Recipe: Loaded with Flavor and Easy to Make

If you’re a Frappuccino lover, you’re going to love this copycat Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino recipe. With simple ingredients, you can easily make this delicious cold coffee drink at home. It’s perfect for those hot summer days when you’re craving something sweet and refreshing. The best part? You can top it with whipped cream and chocolate syrup for a budget-friendly treat!

Ingredients:

Brewed Coffee (cold)

Half and Half

Ice

Vanilla Extract

Granulated Sugar

Chocolate Syrup (plus extra for topping)

Whipped Cream (for topping)

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients except for the whipped cream to a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour the mixture evenly into two cups. Top with whipped cream and drizzle additional chocolate syrup on top. Serve immediately while cold and enjoy!

Recipe Tips:

Thick Consistency – If the mixture is too thick, add more coffee or half and half and blend until it’s the consistency that you prefer.

Thin Consistency – If the mixture is too thin, add more ice.

Adding Ingredients – Combine the ingredients as indicated in the recipe. Add in the ice, milk, coffee and the remaining ingredients until blended.

Espresso Machine – You do not need an espresso machine to make this drink. If you have leftover brewed coffee, it will work in this recipe.

Variation Ideas:

Sugar-Free – You can make this drink sugar-free by using sugar-free ingredients or a sugar substitute.

Chocolate Chips – Make your favorite drink even more chocolatey by adding chocolate chips. You can also mix in cocoa powder when adding in the coffee and milk.

Coffee – Instant coffee can be used as a substitute for this frozen drink.

Chocolate Syrup – Feel free to drizzle chocolate syrup on top of the drink for added flavor. You can also add sprinkles or mini chocolate chips.

How to Store Leftovers:

This drink is best served fresh, but if you do have leftovers, store them in the refrigerator.

Print Recipe:

Here’s a printable version of the Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino recipe:

Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino Prep Time: 5 mins | Total Time: 5 mins | Servings: 2 | Cuisine: American | Course: Beverage | Calories: 196 | Author: Eating on a Dime Add all the ingredients except for the whipped cream to a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour the mixture evenly into two cups. Top with whipped cream and drizzle additional chocolate syrup on top. Serve immediately while cold and enjoy! If the mixture is too thick, add more coffee or half and half and blend until it’s the consistency that you prefer. If the mixture is too thin, add more ice. Calories 196kcal, Carbohydrates 34g, Protein 2g, Fat 6g, Saturated Fat 3g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.2g, Monounsaturated Fat 2g, Cholesterol 16mg, Sodium 55mg, Potassium 179mg, Fiber 1g, Sugar 29g, Vitamin A 158IU, Vitamin C 0.3mg, Calcium 54mg, Iron 1mg

Enjoy your homemade Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino and let us know what you think!

