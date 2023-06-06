“Starbucks Pink Drink Recipe”: Make Your Own Starbucks Pink Drink with Only 3 Ingredients

Looking for a Refreshing Drink? Here’s a Quick and Easy Copycat Starbucks Pink Drink Recipe to Try at Home!

Introduction

Are you a fan of the Starbucks Pink Drink? This refreshing and fruity beverage has taken the internet by storm, and it’s no surprise why. The combination of sweet strawberry acai and creamy coconut milk is the perfect pick-me-up on a hot summer day. But if you’re looking to save some money or just want to try making it at home, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a quick and easy copycat Starbucks Pink Drink recipe to try at home!

Ingredients

To make your own Pink Drink, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1/2 cup of sliced strawberries

1/2 cup of unsweetened coconut milk

1/2 cup of acai juice

1/2 cup of cold water

1-2 packets of stevia or sweetener of your choice (optional)

Ice cubes

Instructions

Now that you have your ingredients, it’s time to make your Pink Drink! Here are the step-by-step instructions:

Add your sliced strawberries to a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Add your coconut milk, acai juice, and cold water to the blender. Blend until well combined. If you prefer your Pink Drink sweeter, add 1-2 packets of stevia or sweetener of your choice and blend again. Fill a glass with ice cubes and pour your Pink Drink over the ice. Garnish with a few extra slices of strawberries and enjoy!

Tips and Tricks

Here are a few tips and tricks to help you make the perfect Pink Drink:

If you don’t have acai juice, you can substitute it with another fruit juice of your choice.

If you prefer your Pink Drink less sweet, skip the sweetener altogether.

For a creamier Pink Drink, use full-fat coconut milk instead of unsweetened.

If you don’t have fresh strawberries, frozen strawberries will work just as well.

For an extra burst of flavor, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to your Pink Drink.

Conclusion

There you have it – a quick and easy copycat Starbucks Pink Drink recipe that you can make at home! With just a few simple ingredients and some ice, you can enjoy this refreshing and fruity beverage anytime you want. So why not give it a try and see for yourself how delicious it is? We guarantee you won’t be disappointed!

