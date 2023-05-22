“Stars Bar shooting” today : Shooting at Stars Bar & Grill leaves 2 dead, including 2 employees and 1 injured customer

Shooting at Stars Bar & Grill leaves 2 dead and 1 injured, including a customer and two employees. today 2023.

Two female employees of the Stars Bar & Grill in Federal Way, Washington, were killed and a customer injured in a shooting on 21 May. The suspect is believed to be another customer, who police suggest was involved in an earlier dispute with the victims. The man has not been located, and anyone with information is urged to contact Federal Way Police Department.

News Source : Federal Way Mirror

