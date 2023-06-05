“Startup profiles”: Which profiles are in high demand among startups?

Spanish Startups Achieve Outstanding Growth in Activity and Financing

In recent years, Spanish startups have achieved remarkable growth in their volume of activity and financing, according to the third edition of the study “Analysis of a new generation of start-ups in Spain and Portugal” conducted by CaixaBank in collaboration with the IESE Business School’s Entrepreneurship Centre. This sustained growth marks a positive trend for the technological entrepreneurial community in Spain.

Although the healthcare crisis affected total funding between 2020 and 2021, overall funding increased, mainly from equity and contributions from family and friends. The sectors that received the most funding were aerospace, fitness and wellness training, and leisure, while healthcare, food and beverage, social impact, and energy remained the focus of these companies.

5 Job Profiles Most Sought After by Startups

Startups create new opportunities and reshape conventional professions. Young people nowadays prefer to work for small businesses and startups as they offer more freedom, flexibility, light bureaucracy, and active voice. According to the data collected by South Summit’s “Entrepreneurship Map 2022”, this sector is one of the most important generators of employment in the post-COVID-19 era, and the outlook for the future is very positive. Here are the 5 most in-demand jobs:

IT Talent Manager

Talent recruitment is a crucial process for startups as employees help define the company’s culture. The IT Talent Manager is responsible for attracting, filtering, and selecting personnel with the skills and knowledge to understand and define hiring requirements, find employees with high potential, and select the best talent in the market, looking for both curricular skills and soft skills.

Data Protection Officer

Startups are continually exposed to cyber-attacks, making the incorporation of a data protection and cybersecurity officer essential. This figure analyses the state of the company’s cybersecurity to achieve a correct level of information security and prevent cyber-attacks from paralyzing the company’s activity and causing economic and reputational costs.

Support Engineer

The support engineer is responsible for diagnosing and resolving issues affecting the company’s software and hardware. Candidates for this position should be familiar with remote applications and technical software, as well as have degrees related to the IT field, e.g. Software Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, among others.

Data Analyst

The data analyst helps startups optimize and improve their performance by implementing data analytics correctly. They capture relevant data about the services or products offered, transactions, and customers to make efficient decisions and focus their teams on significant goals. Data analysts work with large data volumes, are experts in mathematics and statistics, and solve technical questions on computer language.

Product Manager

The product manager is responsible for product strategy and product launch, with technical knowledge in software and hardware, a broad overview of the industry, and a focus on customer satisfaction. A good product manager should generate ideas or opportunities, analyze the market, define product characteristics, draw up a marketing plan, train the team, launch the product, and measure the results.

In conclusion, the technological entrepreneurial community in Spain is experiencing remarkable growth, creating new opportunities and redesigning conventional professions. Startups are one of the most important generators of employment in the post-COVID-19 era, and young talent prefers a flexible business culture, making these 5 in-demand jobs crucial for the success of startups.

