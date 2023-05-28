Nicholas Joseph Delfosse, victim : State Inmate Found Dead in Maryland Prison, Suspect Identified

Nicholas Joseph Delfosse, a 27-year-old state prison inmate serving time for burglary, was found dead inside the facility in Maryland, according to a statement issued by the Maryland State Police on Sunday, May 28. Reports suggest that Delfosse sustained multiple injuries and that an inmate has been identified as a suspect. The attacker is being held in a separate part of the prison and may face charges pending an investigation. Delfosse was cellmates with his attacker when the incident occurred. An autopsy is now being conducted to determine the cause and manner of death. The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident to determine what charges should be filed. This is a developing story.

Read Full story : Cellmate Under Investigation For Homicide At Maryland Prison: State Police | Howard Daily Voice /

News Source : Zak Failla

Maryland Prison Homicide Investigation State Police Cellmate Investigation Howard County Inmate Homicide Case Prisoner under Investigation for Murder Maryland Correctional Facility Crime Investigation