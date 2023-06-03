State Police and Italian Rugby Federation launch program promoting values in Southern Italy schools

State Police of Southern Italy : State Police of Italy and Italian Rugby Federation promote rugby program in Southern Italy schools

The initiative originated from a collaboration between the Italian Rugby Federation and the State Police, with the goal of promoting a program focused on showcasing the fundamental values of Rugby and instilling principles of lawfulness and respect for authority in schools across the Southern regions of Italy’s major cities. The project is now underway.

