State Police Arrest Two Suspects in Shooting of Delaware Couple: Howard Hampton and Cheryl Brown Arrested

The shooting that occurred yesterday evening resulted in the arrest of 61-year-old Howard Hampton and 48-year-old Cheryl Brown of Magnolia, Delaware by the Delaware State Police.

On June 13, 2023, around 6:45 p.m., a shooting took place on Moores Drive in Magnolia. The police were informed and found out that a man aged 45 and a woman aged 41 were walking on the street when a white pickup truck approached them. The passenger sitting in the front seat fired several shots at the couple as the truck passed by and then fled the scene. Fortunately, the couple was unharmed.

A trooper on Millchop Lane stopped the white pickup and detained the passenger, Howard Hampton, who tried to resist arrest. The driver of the truck, Cheryl Brown, was also taken into custody. However, the gun used in the shooting was not found.

Since Howard Hampton is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition. He was charged with several crimes and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, following which he was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $40,100 cash bond. Cheryl Brown, on the other hand, was charged with conspiracy second degree and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7. She was released on her own recognizance.

Released: 061423 1212

