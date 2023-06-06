“Lost family photos found at Bradley International Airport with unidentified subjects” : State police seek owner of lost family photos found at Bradley International Airport

The Connecticut State Police have appealed to the public for assistance in finding the owner of lost family photos discovered at Bradley International Airport. A Good Samaritan found the photos on Sunday and informed an officer patrolling the area. The police have posted a snapshot of the photos on their Facebook page and are asking anyone who can identify the individuals in the photos to contact them at 860-292-7400, referencing case #2300228794.

Read Full story : Lost family photos found at Bradley Airport /

News Source : Jessica Bravo

Lost family photos Bradley Airport Family photo restoration Photo retrieval services Photo identification services