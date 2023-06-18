State trooper killed, another wounded in Pennsylvania shooting, suspect also dead

State Trooper killed in shooting in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania : “State trooper killed, another wounded in central Pennsylvania shooting”

A state trooper has been killed and another critically wounded in central Pennsylvania, prompting shock and sadness from officials. The incident occurred over the weekend, with police in Juniata County engaging a suspect near the Lewistown barracks. One trooper was shot and taken to hospital with serious injuries, while authorities later found the suspect several miles away in Walker Township. A gun battle ensued, killing both the suspect and another trooper. The names of those involved have not been released. Governor Josh Shapiro and Col. Christopher Paris of the state police were at the hospital where the injured trooper was being treated.

