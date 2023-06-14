“State Trooper Shooting Presser: Allegrini Jr. Victim Name Mentioned, Advocates Push for Body-Worn Cameras”

Allegrini Jr. : “Shooting of Allegrini Jr. Highlights Need for Body-Worn Cameras in Police Encounters”

John Rago, a law professor at Duquesne University, emphasized the necessity for body-worn cameras in light of recent incidents, stating that law enforcement agencies have not prioritized the implementation of this technology enough. Rago played a role in the creation of Act 22, which allows audio and visual recording devices to be used by law enforcement officers without violating state wiretapping laws. Six years after its creation, Rago hopes that this technology becomes a higher priority, especially in cases where police-citizen encounters result in a citizen’s death. A 2021 study from the Chicago Crime Lab found that police use-of-force dropped by 10% after body-worn camera implementation. As of 2016, approximately 80% of local police departments with more than 500 employees had equipped their officers with body-worn cameras. The Allegrini family’s attorney, Enrique Latoison, asserts that body-worn camera footage could have been instrumental in determining whether troopers followed protocol on the night of Allegrini Jr.’s death. The Philadelphia House Delegation is calling for a thorough investigation of the shooting. The officer who shot Allegrini Jr. is recovering from injuries and is expected to return to work after a 72-hour administrative leave. The Pennsylvania State Police plans to roll out a body-worn camera pilot program in the coming months.

News Source : Sammy Caiola

Police accountability Law enforcement transparency Body camera implementation Police reform Public trust in law enforcement