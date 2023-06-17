State trooper shot by suspect during traffic stop in upstate NY

Nelson Troche : State trooper wounded, suspect dead after shooting during traffic stop in NY

During a traffic stop on a New York highway, a state trooper was shot and wounded by a suspect who is believed to have later died by suicide, according to state police. Trooper Richard Albert was shot in the upper arm as he approached an SUV he pulled over for speeding but was released from the hospital later that day. A still photo from the trooper’s body-worn camera was released, showing a passenger pointing a black handgun from the driver’s side window. The male passenger who fired the shot was identified as Nelson Troche, who fled into a wooded area and was found later with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman driving the vehicle was taken into custody. The SUV was traveling at a high speed when it was pulled over on Interstate 88 in Duanesburg, about 20 miles west of Albany.

News Source : https://www.wlox.com

