State trooper wounded by suspect in NY traffic stop

During a traffic stop on a highway in upstate New York, a state trooper was shot and wounded by a suspect who is believed to have died by suicide later, according to state police. Trooper Richard Albert was shot in the upper arm as he approached an SUV he had pulled over for speeding, but was later released from the hospital. A still photo from the trooper’s body-worn camera was released by police, showing a passenger pointing a black handgun from the driver’s side window. The shooter was identified as Nelson Troche, who fled into a wooded area and was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound 90 minutes later. The woman driving the vehicle was taken into custody. The incident occurred on Interstate 88 in Duanesburg, about 20 miles west of Albany.

