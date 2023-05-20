“Staten Island school shooting”: Shooting Near Staten Island School Leaves 13-Year-Old Seriously Wounded

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot near a Staten Island school. The search for a suspect is ongoing. The incident occurred in the afternoon, and the victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating.

