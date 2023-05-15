Static: Eliminating Static: Is It Worth the Effort?

Eliminating Static: Tips and Tricks for Cling-Free Clothes

Static electricity is a common issue that plagues clothes, especially during dryer cycles. When fabrics rub against each other, friction generates an electrostatic current that results in the clinginess of clothes. While dryer sheets can help to some extent, they are not always effective. Fortunately, there are several tried-and-tested ways to get rid of static cling, as shared by professionals in the fashion industry.

Stock Up on Dryer Sheets and Foil Sheets

One of the oldest tricks in the book is to use dryer sheets to mitigate static cling. However, foil sheets work just as well, says stylist Lindsey Dupuis Bledsoe. All you need to do is rub either one along the problem area. Bledsoe keeps a few sheets of both in her styling kit and prefers them over aerosol sprays.

Opt to Air Dry

Retail and textile expert Carmen Lopez suggests air drying clothes instead of using a dryer. This eco-friendly method eliminates static electricity entirely, and you save energy in the process. You can either use a clothesline outdoors or an indoor drying rack.

Make Sure to Moisturize

Dupuis Bledsoe has observed that static tends to form in drier climates, and humid conditions can lower electric charges. Her solution is to moisturize her legs and other areas that static clothing will touch to reduce clinginess.

Give Steaming a Try

Lopez recommends using a quality steamer to increase moisture in the air and clothing. Hanging your garments in the bathroom while you take a shower is also effective. The steam and water mixture will help remove static electricity.

Put a Pin in It (Literally)

In addition to using wire hangers to discharge electricity, Dupuis Bledsoe suggests hiding a safety pin near the problem area to prevent static buildup.

Add a Few Ice Cubes to Your Drying Cycle

This unconventional method involves placing a few ice cubes in the dryer with the staticky clothing. As the ice cubes melt, they create steam that will remove static.

DIY Your Fabric Softener

An all-natural alternative to fabric softener is a concoction of vinegar and a few drops of essential oil. Not only does it soften clothes, but it also protects them from static cling.

Shop Sustainable

Natural fabrics like silk, cashmere, wool, cotton, and linen are less prone to static cling than synthetic materials like polyester and nylon. Lopez suggests switching to natural fabrics from consignment stores, which are not only good for the environment but also last longer than fast fashion materials.

But Remember, Static May Come in Handy

Surprisingly, the British Royals embrace static, according to Dupuis Bledsoe. Static can prevent clothes from flying in different directions on a windy day. If you prefer to avoid a Marilyn Monroe moment, you can skip the safety pins and dryer sheets.

In conclusion, static cling can be frustrating, but there are several ways to eliminate it. From using dryer sheets and foil to air drying and using a steamer, these tips and tricks will keep your clothes cling-free. Additionally, shopping sustainably and opting for natural fabrics can reduce static buildup.

