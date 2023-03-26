Statler, 34, has passed away.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Statler, who lived for 34 years. His absence will be deeply felt and he will always be remembered.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Statler’s passing. This sweet soul has left us at the age of 34, leaving a void that will never be filled. As we mourn his loss, we take solace in knowing that he touched the lives of so many people, and brought joy to all those who were lucky enough to know him.

Source : @INGAELIAS8



Our sweet Statler has passed away at the age of 34 years old. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/IVqR6G4imd— inga.elias (@INGAELIAS8) March 26, 2023

