“Stay Cool”: Staying Cool in Abbotsford During a Heat Wave

How to Beat the Heat in Abbotsford: Tips for Staying Cool During the Summer Heat Wave

As meteorologists predict temperatures reaching 36C inland on Monday, Abbotsford residents are bracing themselves for another heat wave. Although not as severe as the “heat dome” experienced in June 2021, Environment Canada warns that the risk of heat illness will still be high. To help people cool off, cities around the Lower Mainland, including Abbotsford, have opened their spray parks early. Here are a few tips on how to beat the heat and stay safe in Abbotsford.

Find a Spray Park or Splash Pad

Spray parks and splash pads are great places to cool off during the hot summer days. In Abbotsford, there are several locations to choose from, including Mill Lake Park, Shadbolt Park, and Spud Murphy Park. These parks offer a variety of water features, including fountains, sprinklers, and spray jets. They are free to use and open to the public, making them a great option for families with kids.

Find a Public, Air-Conditioned Space

If you prefer to stay indoors, there are several public spaces in Abbotsford that offer air conditioning. The Abbotsford Library, Clearbrook Library, and Mount Lehman Library are all great places to escape the heat and enjoy a good book. The Reach Gallery Museum is another great option, offering air conditioning and a variety of exhibitions and programs. These spaces are free to use and open to the public, making them a great option for anyone looking to escape the heat.

Watch for Official Cooling Centers

During extreme weather conditions, the City of Abbotsford will often open cooling centers around the city in partnership with churches and other locations. These centers provide a safe and cool space for people to rest and hydrate. To find out where these centers are located, watch the city’s website for updates. The city also reminds residents to never leave pets or children in a car, seek out shade, and stay hydrated.

Stay Safe in the Heat

In addition to finding ways to stay cool, it’s important to stay safe in the heat. Drink plenty of water, wear loose-fitting clothing, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. If you must be outside, wear a hat and sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful UV rays. And remember, never leave pets or children in a car, even for a short period of time.

In conclusion, while the heat wave may be daunting, there are plenty of ways to stay cool and safe in Abbotsford. Whether you prefer to splash around in a spray park, read a book in an air-conditioned library, or visit an official cooling center, there are options available to help you beat the heat. Just remember to stay safe and hydrated, and enjoy the sunny weather while it lasts!

Abbotsford heat wave tips Staying cool during Abbotsford heat wave Cooling strategies for Abbotsford heat wave Heat wave survival guide for Abbotsford Beat the heat in Abbotsford

News Source : Jessica Peters

Source Link :Heat Wave: How To Stay Cool In Abbotsford/