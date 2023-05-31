Staycation in South Carolina: The Ultimate Staycation Destination: Why This South Carolina City Is A Must-Visit

Staycations: The Key to a Relaxing Summer Vacation

Who says you have to plan an expensive vacation full of travel woes like flights or never-ending car rides to have a relaxing week or weekend? Staycations are often overlooked and underrated but can be exactly what you need to refresh. Plus, a 20-minute drive is vastly superior to airport security or being asked “Are we there yet?” 250 times before you are out of the neighborhood. And chances are many of the things tourists do when visiting your city, you’ve never tried.

Here in the Carolinas, we are lucky to have some fantastic cities, with lots to do. This is why I wasn’t surprised to find that a recent list of the top places for a staycation included a prominent South Carolina city. This list was compiled by our friends at WalletHub. Their experts ranked 180 US cities on more than 40 metrics to determine once and for all the best cities for staycations. So perhaps you’re lucky enough to call this city home. It gets a lot of positive rankings on these types of lists. It’s also in some fantastic company. Of the top 10 cities, which you’ll find below, I’ve visited 6. So clearly people are traveling to them! Another is absolutely a bucket list destination for me. Two more are at the top of my intended cities to visit soon list. And the last, well that one did surprise me.

The Best Place for a Staycation in South Carolina

Based on WalletHub’s analysis, the best place for a staycation in South Carolina is Charleston. Known for its rich history, stunning architecture, and world-renowned cuisine, Charleston has something for everyone. Whether you want to take a carriage ride through the historic district, visit the famous Battery, or relax on the beach, there’s no shortage of things to do in this beautiful city. And if you’re a foodie, you’re in luck – Charleston has some of the best restaurants in the country.

The Full Top 10 List

Here are the top 10 cities for a staycation in the US, according to WalletHub:

Orlando, FL Fort Lauderdale, FL Tampa, FL Scottsdale, AZ Las Vegas, NV Atlanta, GA San Diego, CA Charleston, SC St. Petersburg, FL Honolulu, HI

Where Other Carolinas Cities Ranked

Other cities in the Carolinas that made the list include:

Charlotte, NC – #61

Raleigh, NC – #75

Durham, NC – #113

Columbia, SC – #123

Greensboro, NC – #129

Winston-Salem, NC – #164

As you can see, there are plenty of great options for a staycation in the Carolinas, whether you want to stay close to home or venture a little further out. So why not take a break from the stresses of everyday life and plan a staycation this summer? Your mind and body will thank you.

Staycation ideas in South Carolina Best cities for staycations in South Carolina Relaxing vacation spots in South Carolina Top attractions for a staycation in South Carolina Affordable staycation options in South Carolina

News Source : Melanie Day

Source Link :Time For A Staycation, This South Carolina City Is The Best Place For One/