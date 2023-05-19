“Staying Fit while Travelling”: A Nutritionist’s Guide to Staying Fit While Traveling

How to Stay Fit While Traveling

Unfortunately, though vacation is meant for unwinding, we all can go a little too overboard when stuffing ourselves with extra calories. However, with some tips, you can dawn on the role of being a fit traveller as quickly as possible! By taking charge and planning healthy for your travel, you can enjoy the trip while returning as fit as possible.

Nutritionist & Lifestyle Educator Karishma Chawla shares six things one must keep in mind:

Daily routine

Stick close to your daily routine and chores as much as possible and prepare yourself for the travel.

Exercise

Make time for exercise during your travel. It could be walking, running, swimming or even playing a sport, depending on your schedule and the convenience of your travel destination. When you travel with optimal fitness level, travel is an excitement with utmost comfort.

Focus on fun instead of food

Holidays are fun, and travelling is an experience. Travel is learning about a country. Make these days unique with moments rather than just focusing on food.

Supplements

Remember to carry daily supplements like whey powders, healthy nuts, and fillers like walnuts and almonds.

Don’t skip your meals

On travel, we tend to skip meals consuming not more than three meals a day. Break this habit. Instead, stick to the day’s 5-6 meal food pattern.

Have a complete breakfast

High natural protein helps to increase metabolism, and fat burning, keeping the body in an anabolic state and improving body composition.

Optimum water intake is a MUST for the following reasons:

It helps maintain body temperature during exercise to support muscle contraction, physical activity and normal body functioning.

Stronger immunity

The anti-catabolic effect reduces muscle loss. More muscle high BMR, faster fat loss

Travel Guide

Healthy breakfast options:

Begin the day with a complete breakfast comprising of complex carbohydrates like cereal (oats/wheat flakes/muesli) with low-fat milk or wholewheat/ oat bread slices with lean protein like egg whites or whey powders

Mid-morning snack options:

A fibrous fruit like apple/pear/orange or papaya. Eat whole fruit rather than fruit juice. Fruit juices are a source of sugar.

Lunch And Dinner Options:

Choose whole cereals like quinoa, wholewheat options, brown rice, and a serving of fibre with lean meat, chicken or fish.

Consume salads or veggies for lunch and dinner, preferably without dressing or asking for dressing on the side. Avoid heavy sauces.

Choose steamed, grilled tandoor options over fried.

Consume bread in moderation; remember, they are a source of sugar and trans fat.

Consume healthy nuts like almonds and walnuts.

Avoid The Following

Aerated drinks. Instead, sip on lime water, low-fat milk, and vegetable smoothies.

Rice and refined food options

Consume alcohol in moderation; remember they empty calories

Staying fit while travelling is not impossible. With proper planning and discipline, it can be achieved. Remember to take care of your body, eat healthily, exercise, and have fun!

