“Ste-Julienne man” : Man Dies After Allegedly Slitting Own Throat During Police Confrontation in Quebec

Man Dies After Allegedly Slitting Own Throat During Confrontation with Quebec Police Suspects

The death of a man who allegedly stole and crashed two cars within half an hour is being investigated by Quebec’s police watchdog after he reportedly slit his own throat during a confrontation with police. The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes released a statement indicating that the man appeared to have injured himself with an exacto knife at his workplace before fleeing in a stolen vehicle, which he later abandoned. He then allegedly stole another vehicle and crashed it off the road near Ste-Julienne, Que., where he was confronted by two police officers. Despite their attempts to get him to put down the knife, he moved it to his throat, and subsequently died after being taken to hospital. The incident occurred on May 21, 2023.

Read Full story : Police allege man cut own throat after stealing, crashing two cars north of Montreal /

News Source : The Canadian Press

1. Self-inflicted injury

2. Car theft

3. Montreal car crash

4. Criminal behavior

5. Mental health issues