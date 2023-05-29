Steak And Broccoli Stir Fry – Cup Of Noodles Stir Fry – How To Cook Bok Choy Stir Fry : Sizzling Steak and Broccoli Stir Fry: A Quick and Easy Weeknight Dinner

Quick and Easy Weeknight Dinner Idea: Broccoli and Steak Stir Fry that Sizzles

Introduction: Why Stir Fry is a Great Option for Quick and Healthy Meals

Stir fry is a cooking technique that involves cooking ingredients quickly in a hot pan or wok with minimal oil. This method of cooking is not only fast and easy but also a great way to create a healthy and flavorful meal. With a few simple ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can whip up a delicious stir fry in no time.

In this article, we will explore three different stir fry recipes that are easy to prepare and perfect for busy weeknights. These recipes include steak and broccoli stir fry, cup of noodles stir fry, and bok choy stir fry.

Steak and Broccoli Stir Fry

Ingredients:

1 lb flank steak, sliced thinly

1 head broccoli, cut into florets

1 red bell pepper, sliced thinly

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp cornstarch

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, oyster sauce, cornstarch, and 1/4 cup of water. Set aside. Heat a large skillet or wok over high heat. Add the vegetable oil and swirl to coat the pan. Add the sliced flank steak and stir fry for 2-3 minutes until browned. Remove the steak from the pan and set aside. Add the broccoli and red bell pepper to the pan and stir fry for 2-3 minutes until tender-crisp. Add the minced garlic to the pan and stir fry for 30 seconds until fragrant. Return the steak to the pan and pour in the sauce mixture. Stir fry for another 1-2 minutes until the sauce thickens and coats the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve hot with rice or noodles. Cup of Noodles Stir Fry

Ingredients:

1 package of instant ramen noodles

1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, corn, etc.)

1/2 cup cooked chicken, shredded

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp hoisin sauce

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cook the instant ramen noodles according to package instructions, but omit the seasoning packet. Drain and set aside. Heat a large skillet or wok over high heat. Add the vegetable oil and swirl to coat the pan. Add the mixed vegetables to the pan and stir fry for 2-3 minutes until tender-crisp. Add the cooked chicken to the pan and stir fry for another 1-2 minutes until heated through. Add the cooked ramen noodles to the pan and stir fry for 1-2 minutes until the noodles are coated with the sauce. In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, hoisin sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, and 1/4 cup of water. Pour the sauce over the ingredients in the pan and stir fry for another 1-2 minutes until the sauce thickens. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve hot. How to Cook Bok Choy Stir Fry

Ingredients:

1 lb bok choy, chopped

1 red bell pepper, sliced thinly

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp oyster sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Heat a large skillet or wok over high heat. Add the vegetable oil and swirl to coat the pan. Add the chopped bok choy and red bell pepper to the pan and stir fry for 2-3 minutes until tender-crisp. Add the minced garlic to the pan and stir fry for 30 seconds until fragrant. In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, oyster sauce, and 1/4 cup of water. Pour the sauce over the ingredients in the pan and stir fry for another 1-2 minutes until the sauce thickens. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve hot.

Conclusion: Enjoy Delicious and Healthy Stir Fry Meals Anytime

Stir fry is a versatile cooking technique that allows you to create delicious and healthy meals in no time. With these three easy-to-follow recipes, you can whip up a steak and broccoli stir fry, cup of noodles stir fry, or bok choy stir fry with minimal effort. So, next time you’re short on time but still want a tasty and nutritious meal, try one of these stir fry recipes and enjoy a quick and satisfying dinner.

——————–

FAQs for Steak and Broccoli Stir Fry:

What cut of steak should I use for this recipe?

– Any tender cut such as sirloin, flank, or ribeye will work well.

Can I use frozen broccoli instead of fresh?

– Yes, you can use frozen broccoli, but it may affect the texture and cook time slightly.

Can I substitute the soy sauce with another sauce?

– Yes, you can substitute it with teriyaki sauce, hoisin sauce, or oyster sauce.

Can I meal prep this dish?

– Yes, you can prepare the steak and broccoli in advance and store them separately in the fridge. When ready to eat, simply reheat and toss together with the sauce.

Is this recipe gluten-free?

– No, it is not gluten-free as it contains soy sauce which typically contains wheat.

FAQs for Cup of Noodles Stir Fry:

Can I use any type of instant noodles?

– Yes, you can use any type of instant noodles such as ramen, udon, or soba.

Can I cook the noodles separately instead of using the seasoning packet?

– Yes, you can cook the noodles separately and omit the seasoning packet. Instead, use your own seasoning mix such as soy sauce, garlic, and ginger.

Can I add more vegetables to this stir fry?

– Yes, feel free to add more vegetables such as carrots, bell peppers, or mushrooms.

Can I make this recipe spicy?

– Yes, you can add chili flakes or sriracha sauce for some heat.

Can I meal prep this dish?

– Yes, you can prepare the noodles and vegetables in advance and store them separately in the fridge. When ready to eat, simply reheat and toss together with the sauce.

FAQs for How to Cook Bok Choy Stir Fry:

Do I need to blanch the bok choy before stir frying?

– No, you do not need to blanch the bok choy before stir frying. Simply wash and dry the bok choy and add it to the pan with the other ingredients.

Can I use any type of oil for this recipe?

– Yes, you can use any type of oil such as vegetable oil, sesame oil, or olive oil.

Can I add meat to this stir fry?

– Yes, you can add thinly sliced beef, chicken, or pork to this stir fry.

Can I add other vegetables to this stir fry?

– Yes, you can add other vegetables such as carrots, bell peppers, or mushrooms.

Can I make this recipe vegan?

– Yes, you can omit the oyster sauce and use a vegan substitute such as hoisin sauce or soy sauce. Also, use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.