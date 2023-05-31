“steak cooking without grill”: Cooking a Delicious Steak Without a Grill: Tips and Tricks

Cooking Steak in the Kitchen

Cooking steak is an art form that requires skill and patience. Grilling a steak is a popular method, but not everyone has access to a grill or a backyard to do it in. Fortunately, you can achieve similar results in the kitchen by using a few techniques and tips.

Choosing the Right Cut of Steak

Before you start cooking, it is important to choose the right cut of steak. The best cuts for pan-frying or broiling are ribeye, sirloin, and filet mignon. These cuts are marbled with fat, which adds flavor and juiciness.

Seasoning the Steak

Seasoning the steak is an essential step in cooking it to perfection. Before cooking, take the steak out of the refrigerator and let it come to room temperature for about an hour. This will help the steak cook evenly. Then, generously season both sides of the steak with salt and pepper. You can also add other seasonings like garlic powder, onion powder, or dried herbs.

Using a Cast Iron Skillet

A cast iron skillet is the best option for cooking steak in the kitchen. It retains heat well, which allows the steak to cook evenly and develop a delicious crust. Heat the skillet over high heat for a few minutes until it is smoking hot.

Cooking the Steak

Once the skillet is hot, add a tablespoon of oil like vegetable or canola oil. Place the steak in the skillet and let it cook for about 3-4 minutes on each side depending on the thickness of the steak and your preferred level of doneness. Use tongs to flip the steak and avoid piercing it with a fork, which can cause the juices to escape.

Basting the Steak

Basting the steak with butter and aromatics like thyme or rosemary can add extra flavor and richness. In the last minute of cooking, add a few tablespoons of butter to the skillet and let it melt. Then, use a spoon to pour the melted butter over the steak. Add some aromatics like thyme or rosemary to the butter for extra flavor.

Resting the Steak

Once the steak is cooked to your liking, remove it from the skillet and let it rest for about 5-10 minutes. This allows the juices to redistribute and results in a juicier steak. Cover the steak loosely with foil to keep it warm.

Serving the Steak

Finally, slice the steak against the grain and serve it with your favorite sides like roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or a salad. You can also make a sauce by deglazing the skillet with some wine or broth and adding some butter or cream.

Conclusion

Cooking steak in the kitchen is a great alternative to grilling. By choosing the right cut of steak, seasoning it well, using a cast iron skillet, basting it with butter and aromatics, resting it, and slicing it against the grain, you can achieve a delicious and juicy steak that rivals any grilled steak. So next time you crave a steak, don’t hesitate to cook it in the kitchen!

