Steak recipe: My all-time favorite steak recipe!

The Best Steak Recipe I Have Ever Made!
There is something magical about a perfectly cooked steak. The crispy exterior, the juicy center, and the mouthwatering aroma make it the ultimate comfort food. After years of experimenting with different recipes and techniques, I have finally found the best steak recipe that never fails to impress. Here’s how to make it:
Ingredients:
- 2-3 thick ribeye steaks
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons sea salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary, chopped
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme, chopped
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
Instructions:
- Take the steaks out of the fridge and let them come to room temperature for about an hour. This will ensure even cooking.
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, garlic, rosemary, and thyme.
- Pat the steaks dry with paper towels and rub the herb mixture all over them.
- Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat until it’s smoking hot.
- Place the steaks in the skillet and sear them for 2-3 minutes per side, until a crust forms.
- Transfer the skillet to the preheated oven and cook the steaks for 6-8 minutes, or until they reach your desired level of doneness.
- Remove the skillet from the oven and add the butter to the pan. Use a spoon to baste the steaks with the melted butter and herbs for about 1-2 minutes.
- Let the steaks rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing and serving.
Tips:
- Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of the steaks. Medium-rare is 130°F, medium is 140°F, and well-done is 160°F.
- Don’t overcrowd the skillet. Cook the steaks in batches if necessary.
- For an extra flavor boost, add a splash of red wine or beef broth to the skillet before basting the steaks with butter.
- Letting the steaks rest after cooking allows the juices to redistribute and ensures a tender, juicy steak.
Conclusion:
This steak recipe is a game-changer. It’s simple, yet flavorful, and yields perfectly cooked steaks every time. The combination of herbs and butter creates a rich and savory crust that complements the juicy meat. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a beginner cook, this recipe is a must-try. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed!
