Steak recipe: My all-time favorite steak recipe!

The Best Steak Recipe I Have Ever Made!

There is something magical about a perfectly cooked steak. The crispy exterior, the juicy center, and the mouthwatering aroma make it the ultimate comfort food. After years of experimenting with different recipes and techniques, I have finally found the best steak recipe that never fails to impress. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

2-3 thick ribeye steaks

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 sprigs fresh rosemary, chopped

2 sprigs fresh thyme, chopped

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Instructions:

Take the steaks out of the fridge and let them come to room temperature for about an hour. This will ensure even cooking. Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, garlic, rosemary, and thyme. Pat the steaks dry with paper towels and rub the herb mixture all over them. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat until it’s smoking hot. Place the steaks in the skillet and sear them for 2-3 minutes per side, until a crust forms. Transfer the skillet to the preheated oven and cook the steaks for 6-8 minutes, or until they reach your desired level of doneness. Remove the skillet from the oven and add the butter to the pan. Use a spoon to baste the steaks with the melted butter and herbs for about 1-2 minutes. Let the steaks rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Tips:

Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of the steaks. Medium-rare is 130°F, medium is 140°F, and well-done is 160°F.

Don’t overcrowd the skillet. Cook the steaks in batches if necessary.

For an extra flavor boost, add a splash of red wine or beef broth to the skillet before basting the steaks with butter.

Letting the steaks rest after cooking allows the juices to redistribute and ensures a tender, juicy steak.

Conclusion:

This steak recipe is a game-changer. It’s simple, yet flavorful, and yields perfectly cooked steaks every time. The combination of herbs and butter creates a rich and savory crust that complements the juicy meat. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a beginner cook, this recipe is a must-try. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed!

