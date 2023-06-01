“Steak salad recipe”: Summertime Steak Salad Recipe that is Fresh and Delicious.

Grilled Steak and Vegetable Brown Rice Salad Recipe
Introduction
It’s fresh vegetable and salad season, and The Utah Beef Council has shared a delicious recipe that combines grilled steak with a yummy blend of vegetables and rice. This Farmer’s Market Vegetable, Beef & Brown Rice Salad is perfect for a healthy and filling meal.
Ingredients
- 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 2 cups asparagus pieces (2-inch pieces)
- 1 medium yellow squash, cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices
- 3 cups hot cooked brown rice
- 1 cup diced, seeded tomatoes
- 1 cup canned garbanzo beans, rinsed, drained
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- For marinade:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Combine marinade ingredients in a small bowl.
- Place beef Top Round Steak and 1/4 cup marinade in a food-safe plastic bag and turn steak to coat. Close the bag securely and marinate in the refrigerator for 6 hours or as long as overnight. Reserve remaining marinade in the refrigerator for dressing.
- Remove steak from marinade and discard marinade. Place steak on a rack in a broiler pan so the surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 12 to 13 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. Remove and keep warm.
- Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add asparagus and squash and cook and stir for 7 to 8 minutes or until tender.
- Toss the cooked vegetables with rice, tomatoes, beans, basil, salt, and reserved marinade in a large bowl.
- Carve steak into thin slices and serve over rice salad.
Tips
If you prefer to grill the steak, place it on a grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, for 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium-rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
Get more delicious recipes online at UtahBeef.org or BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com. You can also follow Jennifer Burns on social media @JBCookingHost.
Conclusion
This Farmer’s Market Vegetable, Beef & Brown Rice Salad is a perfect way to enjoy fresh vegetables and grilled steak during the summer season. It is a healthy and filling meal that is easy to prepare and packed with flavor. Try out this recipe and enjoy a delicious and nutritious meal with your family and friends.
