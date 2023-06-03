Steamed Asparagus Recipe: Flawless Asparagus Recipe for Steaming | Flipboard

Ina Garten’s 5 Scrambled Egg Upgrades Will Change Your Life—They’re SO Dreamy

Scrambled eggs are a breakfast staple that can be enjoyed in so many ways. However, sometimes it can feel like you’re stuck in a rut of plain, boring eggs. That’s where Ina Garten comes in with her five scrambled egg upgrades that are sure to change your life!

1. Cream Cheese Scrambled Eggs

This first upgrade is all about adding cream cheese to your scrambled eggs. Ina Garten recommends whisking together softened cream cheese and eggs until the mixture is smooth. Then, cook the mixture in a nonstick skillet until the eggs are set. The cream cheese adds a creamy, tangy flavor to the eggs that is absolutely delicious. Serve these eggs with a slice of toasted bread for a breakfast that will keep you satisfied all morning.

2. Herbed Scrambled Eggs

If you’re a fan of fresh herbs, you’ll love this scrambled egg upgrade. Ina Garten recommends whisking together eggs, heavy cream, chopped chives, and chopped dill. Cook the mixture in a nonstick skillet until the eggs are set. The herbs add a fresh, bright flavor to the eggs that is perfect for spring and summer mornings.

3. Truffled Scrambled Eggs

If you’re looking to elevate your scrambled eggs, try adding truffle butter! Ina Garten recommends whisking together eggs, heavy cream, salt, and pepper. Then, cook the mixture in a nonstick skillet with truffle butter until the eggs are set. The truffle butter adds a rich, earthy flavor to the eggs that is truly luxurious. Serve these eggs with a side of toast and bacon for a decadent breakfast.

4. Smoked Salmon Scrambled Eggs

If you’re a fan of lox and bagels, you’ll love this scrambled egg upgrade. Ina Garten recommends whisking together eggs, heavy cream, salt, and pepper. Then, cook the mixture in a nonstick skillet with smoked salmon until the eggs are set. The smoked salmon adds a salty, smoky flavor to the eggs that is irresistible. Serve these eggs with a toasted bagel and cream cheese for a breakfast that feels indulgent.

5. Parmesan Scrambled Eggs

This last scrambled egg upgrade is all about adding Parmesan cheese to your eggs. Ina Garten recommends whisking together eggs, heavy cream, grated Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Then, cook the mixture in a nonstick skillet until the eggs are set. The Parmesan cheese adds a nutty, salty flavor to the eggs that is absolutely delicious. Serve these eggs with a side of crispy bacon for a breakfast that is both savory and satisfying.

Conclusion

If you’re tired of plain, boring scrambled eggs, give Ina Garten’s five scrambled egg upgrades a try. Whether you’re looking for a creamy, tangy flavor or a rich, earthy flavor, there’s an upgrade for everyone. These scrambled eggs are easy to make and perfect for a weekday breakfast or a lazy weekend brunch. So, what are you waiting for? Get cracking!

