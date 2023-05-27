“Steamed Milk Cake Recipe”: Steamy and Delicious Condensed Milk Cake Recipe (No Mixer or Oven Required)

Steamed Condensed Milk Cake (No Mixer No Oven) – A Delicious and Easy Recipe

If you love cakes but don’t want to use an oven or mixer, then this steamed condensed milk cake recipe is perfect for you. In this article, we will show you how to make a moist and sweet condensed milk steamed cake with a texture that is halfway between an oven-baked cake sheet and a rice cake like Baekseolgi.

Ingredients:

3 Egg yolks

200g Condensed milk

30g Unsalted butter

6g Vanilla extract

140g Cake flour

7g Baking powder

2g Salt

60g Milk

3 Egg whites

50g Sugar

Instructions:

Add condensed milk to egg yolk and mix. Add unsalted butter and vanilla extract and mix. Sift the soft flour, baking powder, and salt and mix, then add milk and mix. While whipping the egg whites, when bubbles rise, add sugar in 2~3 times and whip until soft horns form. Add meringue to the yolk batter 3 times Divide into a bowl, mix, pour into a mold lined with parchment paper, and steam for 30 to 35 minutes over medium heat.

It’s that easy to make this delicious cake without using an oven or mixer. If you open the lid in the middle of steaming, the top may shrink, so it is better not to open the lid while baking. If you cut it while it is warm, it will feel soft and moist. The recipe is for a 15cm mold, but you can use an 18cm mold as well.

Follow the instructions carefully, and you will get a perfect steamed condensed milk cake. The texture of the cake is soft and spongy, and the taste is sweet and delicious. You can enjoy this cake as a dessert or snack anytime you want.

If you want to see how the cake is made, you can watch the recipe video provided in this article. It will give you a better understanding of the process and help you make the cake perfectly.

Conclusion:

The steamed condensed milk cake is a tasty and easy-to-make cake that you can enjoy anytime. It’s perfect for those who don’t want to use an oven or mixer. With the help of this recipe, you can make a moist and sweet cake with minimal tools. So, follow the instructions carefully and enjoy this delicious cake with your family and friends.

