“Stebin Ben Net Worth”: The Lifestyle, Biography, Family, Cars, Girlfriend, House, and Income of Stebin Ben

Stebin Ben Lifestyle Biography Family

Stebin Ben is a popular Indian singer, songwriter, and music composer. He was born on 9th March 1993 in Kerala, India. He is a multi-talented artist who has made a name for himself in the music industry. Stebin Ben is known for his soulful voice and has given some of the best romantic hits in the industry. In this article, we will take a closer look at Stebin Ben’s lifestyle, biography, family, cars, girlfriend, house, and income.

Biography

Stebin Ben was born and brought up in Kerala, India. He completed his schooling from St. John’s School in Delhi. After completing his schooling, he pursued his graduation in Music from Delhi University. Stebin Ben was always passionate about music and wanted to pursue his career in the same field. He started his career by participating in various music competitions. He gained popularity after his participation in the Indian Idol season 11.

Family

Stebin Ben belongs to a middle-class family. His father is a businessman, and his mother is a homemaker. He has two siblings, a brother, and a sister. Stebin Ben’s family has always supported him in his decision to pursue his career in music. They are proud of his achievements and continue to support him in every possible way.

Girlfriend

Stebin Ben is currently single and not dating anyone. He likes to keep his personal life private and focuses on his career. However, he has a huge female fan following who love his voice and his romantic songs.

Cars

Stebin Ben is a car enthusiast and loves to drive luxury cars. He owns a BMW 5 series and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. He has shared pictures of his cars on his social media handles and has received a lot of appreciation for his taste in cars.

House

Stebin Ben currently lives in Mumbai. He has a luxurious apartment in one of the prime locations of the city. The house is beautifully designed and has all the modern amenities. He has shared pictures of his house on his social media handles, and it looks nothing less than a dream house.

Income

Stebin Ben is one of the most popular singers in the music industry. He has given some of the best romantic hits in recent times. He charges around Rs. 5-6 lakhs per song and has performed in various concerts and shows. His net worth is estimated to be around 10-15 crores.

Conclusion

Stebin Ben is a talented singer and has made a name for himself in the music industry. He has a huge fan following who love his voice and his romantic songs. He is a car enthusiast and loves to drive luxury cars. He has a beautiful house in Mumbai and has an estimated net worth of around 10-15 crores. Stebin Ben is an inspiration to many aspiring singers who want to make a career in the music industry.

