“Steel Pro MAX Above Ground Pool Set” : Bestway Steel Pro MAX Outdoor Backyard Swimming Pool Set – 12 Feet x 30 Inches Round with Metal Frame and 330 GPH Filter Pump

“Outdoor Backyard Swimming Pool Set – Bestway Steel Pro MAX Round Metal Frame Above Ground Pool, 12ft x 30in with 330 GPH Filter Pump”



Price: $229.99 - $193.37

(as of Jun 02,2023 04:32:22 UTC – Details)





The Bestway 12ft Steel Pro Frame Pool Set is the perfect addition to your backyard for family fun and entertainment. The pool has been designed to last season after season with its rust-resistant, steel frames that are fitted together with simple ‘T’ connectors and ‘C’ clips. The frames hold the heavy-duty, PVC and polyester 3-ply wall in place, providing a stable structure for the pool.

The DuraPlus enhance 3-play PVC liner has an elegant design and provides a support band for additional stability to the pool wall for ultimate durability. The liner is also easy to clean and maintain, ensuring that the pool remains in top condition. The pool measures 12 feet in diameter and 30 inches high, making it the perfect size for a family to enjoy.

Setting up the Bestway 12ft Steel Pro Frame Pool Set is a breeze, with the included instructional DVD guiding you through the process. The only tool you will need is a screwdriver to fit the included 330gal filter pump to your pool. The pool can be assembled quickly and easily, and the simple assembly and take-down process makes it easy to store away during the off-season. No tools are required to connect the hose to the flow control valve to efficiently drain the pool water.

The Bestway 12ft Steel Pro Frame Pool Set is a fantastic investment for families who love to swim and entertain guests. It provides a great way to practice swimming, cool down in the sweltering sunshine, and have fun with friends and family. The pool is the perfect depth and provides ample space for everyone to enjoy.

In conclusion, the Bestway 12ft Steel Pro Frame Pool Set is a fantastic family swimming pool that offers durability, stability, and ease of use. The pool’s steel frame and PVC liner ensure that it will last season after season, providing endless fun and entertainment for your family. The simple assembly and take-down process make it easy to store during the off-season, and the included instructional DVD ensures that you can set up the pool with ease. If you are looking for a great investment for your family, the Bestway 12ft Steel Pro Frame Pool Set is an excellent choice.



