Steel Storage Shed. : Anthracite Arrow Shed Elite: Lockable Gable Roof Steel Storage Shed Building for Outdoor Use, Measuring 12′ x 16′

Anthracite Arrow Shed Elite Outdoor Steel Storage Shed Building with Lockable Gable Roof, 12′ x 16′



Price: $2,899.99 - $2,319.99

Are you tired of clutter in your yard or garage? Look no further than the Arrow Elite Outdoor Lockable Steel Storage Shed Building. This durable 12’ x 16’ steel storage building is made from Galvalume, a highly anti-corrosive aluminum and zinc plated steel. The shed’s tall gable roof and squared wall design give it a sleek, modern appearance, while the 72″ vertical wall panels allow for easy storage of larger items and provide more headroom. The entrance to the shed is 88.00″ wide by 69.77″ tall, providing easy access to the interior and making retrieval of items effortless.

The reinforced and sturdy wide door allows easy access to the interior of your storage shed, while also allowing storage against the front wall. The lockable swing shed door features a brushed nickel key lock handle, ensuring that your stored items are secure when not in use. The gable vents provide increased air flow to the shed’s interior, helping to prevent moisture and mold buildup.

Proudly manufactured in the USA with globally sourced material, the Arrow Elite Storage Shed comes ready to assemble with pre-cut and pre-drilled parts. The shed measures 192.7″ D x 101.6″ W x 146.9″ H, providing 188 sq. feet of storage space. The matte textured paint adds an extra layer of protection to the material and gives the shed an elevated appearance.

With the Arrow Elite Outdoor Lockable Steel Storage Shed Building, you can finally get organized and enjoy a clutter-free yard or garage. The shed’s durable steel construction and lockable door ensure that your items will be protected from theft and the elements. Plus, the modern, sleek design will add an attractive touch to your property.

In conclusion, the Arrow Elite Outdoor Lockable Steel Storage Shed Building is a functional and stylish storage solution that will help you get organized and free up space in your yard or garage. With its durable steel construction, lockable door, and easy assembly, this shed is a smart investment for any homeowner. So why wait? Order your Arrow Elite Storage Shed today and start enjoying a clutter-free space!



