Steele Kirwan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Steele Kirwan has Died.

Steele Kirwan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

Kevin Kirwan is with Shannon Steele Kirwan. 19h · This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to put to words, but heaven gained another warrior today. Steele fought the good fight and was my hero and my best friend. In the end he was aware and ready to go home to be with his Savior. While it’s unbearable for us, we are joyful that he is no longer suffering and no longer having to deal with the troubles of our world. Please pray for our family as we work through this and know that Steele lived a life fuller than anyone I knew. Rest easy buddy and we will see you soon. Continue to live your life #STEELESTRONG

Tributes

Katherine Kelly Strassel

This is the story of a young man who fought the toughest cancer battle I’ve ever witnessed. He left our Earth today, but I’ve never watched anyone fight so hard to live his best life. Please remember life is precious, don’t take it for granted. Keep the Kirwan family in your prayers as they mourn over Steele leaving them, but rejoice he is no longer in pain and he’s now living his eternal life with God. Shannon Steele Kirwan, you raised a powerful man.

The password is Steele. Click below to see his beautiful story. (Shared with Shannon’s permission.)

#steelestrong