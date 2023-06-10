Calgary Surge win with Stef Smith’s 19 points against Ottawa BlackJacks in CEBL action. : Stef Smith leads Calgary Surge to victory over Ottawa BlackJacks in CEBL action

The Calgary Surge defeated the Ottawa BlackJacks 86-79 in a CEBL game at WinSport, with Stef Smith leading the charge in the fourth quarter. Smith scored 14 points in the final quarter and ended with a total of 19 points. Simi Shittu also scored 19 points, including the game-winning basket, while Trevon Scott contributed 13 points and Sean Miller-Moore added six. For the BlackJacks, Kadre Gray scored 21 points and Michael Flowers had 17. The Surge’s record now stands at 4-1, while Ottawa’s fell to 3-2. The Surge will play the Saskatchewan Rattlers on the road at 2 p.m. MST on Sunday, while Ottawa will face Edmonton at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

