Stefan Cush Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Stefan Cush of The Men They Couldn’t Hang has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

Stefan Cush of The Men They Couldn’t Hang has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

I'm genuinely saddened by the premature passing of Stefan Cush of The Men They Couldn't Hang, a band who played a major role in my musical and political education, and staged some of the best gigs I've ever seen. Rest In Power Cush. @TMTCHmusic — Steve Price (@babyjesusfilms) February 5, 2021

John Dynan

R.I.P. Stefan Cush of The Men they couldn’t hang, a band who I have followed since I was 15 and seen live on many occasions rest easy big guy .

Stephen OReilly

I know that this band has been mentioned on here previously, it is with great sadness that Stefan Cush of The Men they couldn’t hang, passed away yesterday of a heart attack, RIP Cush

Laura Leanne Green

Such a shame my partner and I were just talking the other day about going to see them in Glasgow.

The Men They Couldn’t Hang

With unbearable sadness we have to let you all know that our brother, friend, inspiration, life of the party and soul of the band Stefan Cush died of a sudden heart attack on Thursday. We are beyond devastated. Our love goes out to his family. We will say more when we can. We loved him.

Did the band play the last post and chorus? Did the pipes play the flowers of the forest? God bless you Mr C.

Craig Allaker

Condolences to everyone thoughts are with friends and family at this difficult time.

Bruce Topham

So sorry, my condolences to you all along with his family.

Juliette Fletcher

What sad news, so many great times and gigs to remember. Condolences to his family and friends x

Glenn Fuller

Shocked & very saddened by this. Thoughts with his family, friends and fans of great music.

Joanne Howkins Littler

So very sad- my favourite band and the best of gigs. A huge loss .

Sofia Brusling

Oh no, I am so awfully sorry for this. Thank you for all the music. My heart goes out to your family and the rest of the band.

Sammie Burton

We are so sorry to read this very sad news Our thoughts are with his family and friends

Such sad news.a legend in my opinion.

Dean Davis

Just so unbelievably sad tonight. His music has been a huge part of my life. I feel so privileged to have heard him, met him, laughed with him, drank with him and loved him. Cush – Rest In Peace – well don’t rest too much – rock it up as you always did. You will always live on.

Gareth Jones

Gutted, heartbroken. An inspiration. Can’t believe I will never see or speak to you again. My thoughts with your family Stefan.