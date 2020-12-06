Stefan Hörtensteiner Death -Dead : Prof. Stefan Hörtensteiner of @UZH_Science has Died .
Prof. Stefan Hörtensteiner of @UZH_Science has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
I just heard my colleague, mentor and friend, Prof. Stefan Hörtensteiner @UZH_Science just passed away. My deep thoughts are with his family. RIP Stefan.
— Sylvain Aubry (@Syl_Aubry) December 6, 2020
