Stella Gonzales Death -Obituary – Dead :Stella Gonzales was found deceased today at reservoir 5 in Greenville .

Melissa Thompson Hines Yesterday at 7:55 AM · ***EDIT***UPDATE*** Stella Gonzales was found deceased today at reservoir 5 in Greenville. PLEASE pray for her family, friends, students and our little community. Good morning to my Facebook friends and family. I have a favor to ask of you all. My neighbor, Stella Gonzales went missing yesterday. She walked out the back door of her house and has simply vanished. I don’t have details. There were Police and search dogs out last night and from what I understand they still haven’t found her. A search party is being sent out again this morning. They’re meeting at 7am at Crockett Elementary. Stella is a Kindergarten teacher at Crockett, a wife and mother of 2 children. She is a sweet lady! This is out of character for her to just leave. I beg of you to pray for Stella and her family. They found footage of her walking toward reservoir #5. Please look out for her and PRAY!

Tributes

Jennifer Bates wrote

Her family, friends and colleagues are in my thoughts and prayers. R.I.P Stella Gonzales .

Kathy Henderson wrote

Sending prayers and my deepest condolences

Toni Elmone wrote

Praying for her sweet family and all her school babies Lord wrap your arms around them all give them some comfort and peace during the holidays my heart is full for them in Jesus name Amen

Krisha Jones wrote

I did not know her or her family, but this is weighing very heavily on my heart, Her children are in my prayers🙏🏼 I can not imagine this especially during Christmas.

Prayers!!

Kathy Worley wrote

Absolutely heartbreaking. Continued prayers for her family, students and all who loved her.